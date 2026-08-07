6 majestic homes in Utah
Featuring a historic gothic revival in Spring City and contemporary mountain home in Eden
Spring City
Set in a historic arts community, the Behunin-Beck house is an 1883 Utah Gothic Revival stone home that’s been recently updated. The three-bedroom has a new aqua-tinted chef’s kitchen with a La Cornue range, a library, a new HVAC system, and a third bath, while period details, including wallpapers and the paint palette, have also been introduced.
The more than 1-acre lot includes a renovated log cabin, a horse barn, a garage, and a tree house. $1,850,000. Carolyn Kirkham, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, (801) 450-0800
Salt Lake City
Built in 1926, this French château–style three-bedroom is in the Gilmer Park Historic District, 15 minutes from Temple Square downtown. Renovated in 2006, the home features a living room with a vaulted hand-painted ceiling, French doors, and a Juliet balcony; a two-story library has quartersawn oak built-ins.
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Included on the nearly 1-acre lot are a pool, yards, ponds, mature trees, stone bridges, and stairs to a creek. $4,600,000. Mimi Sinclair, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, (801) 580-6089
Eden
In the Powder Haven ski community in the Wasatch Mountains, this 2018 contemporary mountain home has ski-in, ski-out access. The four-bedroom comes furnished and has an open plan with clerestory windows, hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and a lower level with a rec area and guest rooms.
Outside are a barrel sauna, hot tub, and deck; shared amenities include trails and lifts, dining, and a lakefront lodge. $6,250,000. Brian Williams, Engel & Völkers Park City, (435) 602-0217
Ivins
Located beside Snow Canyon State Park in southwest Utah, this desert modern home is set against the red rock cliffs of the Kayenta area.
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The 2023 three-bedroom has walls of windows that frame the hills, a mauve-toned kitchen that includes an upholstered banquette and a butler’s pantry with a wine fridge, and a green zellige-tiled fireplace surround that mirrors the xeriscaping. The almost 2-acre lot also features a pool, spa, and patio. $4,700,000. David Ellis, The Agency St. George, (435) 862-9199
American Fork
This 2026 triple-gabled contemporary six-bedroom is near Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos, 20 minutes outside Provo. The vaulted great room has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a wall of glass sliders. A kitchen includes teardrop pendants and a full pantry, and a lower level encompasses a kitchenette, theater, gym, sauna, cold plunge, and billiards.
The property includes a pool, lounge areas, and a putting green. $4,500,000. Leanna Deherrera, Windermere Real Estate—Utah/Luxury Portfolio International, (801) 688-4060
Salt Lake City
In the Dorius, a 1912 building in the Avenues neighborhood, this two-bedroom condo is walking distance from a park, pickleball courts, and dining.
The home has exposed brick walls, original hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings, with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a bay window, and a refreshed kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. The living room opens to a covered private balcony. $385,000. Bobby Vigil, Windermere Real Estate—Utah/Luxury Portfolio International, (801) 455-6550