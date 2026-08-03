6 inviting homes under $1 million

Featuring an adobe condo in Santa Fe and mid-century modern retreat in Palm Springs

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Green Township, Ohio

Home exterior

(Image credit: Ram Real Estate Group and Cincy Snaps)

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