6 inviting homes under $1 million

Green Township, Ohio

(Image credit: Ram Real Estate Group and Cincy Snaps)

Covedale Gables is a 1921 8.5-acre Tudor estate in a Cincinnati suburb. The three-bedroom main house opens to a marble and limestone foyer that connects to a living room with stained-glass windows, wood-paneled walls, intricate plaster ceilings, and a solarium with a Venetian window; downstairs is a Prohibition-era speakeasy behind a hidden door.

(Image credit: Ram Real Estate Group and Cincy Snaps)

The property includes a one-bedroom gatehouse, a patio with a fountain, mature trees, and yards. $999,900. Rakesh Ram, Coldwell Banker Realty, (513) 608-1199

Accord, N.Y.

(Image credit: Dominique Shuminova)

On more than 4 acres in the Hudson Valley, this 1994 Brutalist-inspired home is part log cabin, part glass-and-steel cottage. The three-bedroom features a two-story glass wall, a central steel-and-concrete staircase, maple floors, exposed beams, and a minimalist, wood-clad chef’s kitchen.

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(Image credit: Nils Schlebusch)

Outside are a patio with a hot tub, stone walls, and access to woods and hiking; culture and dining in Kingston are about a half-hour away. $995,000. Kathryn Johnson, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (917) 826-7050

Santa Fe

(Image credit: MediaKingsman)

This two-story 1978 adobe condo house is in the Llano Compound, a historic enclave. The one-bedroom home has exposed wood beams, a kiva fireplace, tile floors, a second kitchen fireplace, and a spiral staircase to an upstairs primary suite with wood floors and mountain views.

(Image credit: MediaKingsman)

The lot includes a private, terraced stone patio. The Santa Fe Plaza downtown is a five-minute drive. $998,000. Skye Smith, Sotheby’s International Realty—Santa Fe—326 Grant Avenue Brokerage, (505) 470-1150

Bend, Ore.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In a central Oregon city known for outdoor activities, this 2012 three-bedroom Prairie-influenced Craftsman is on a tree-lined residential street. Vaulted ceilings top slate floors, wood-trimmed windows, oak built-ins, and a gas fireplace with ocher tiles; the primary suite has a coffered ceiling and heated bathroom floors.