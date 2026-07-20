6 classic homes on the New England coast

Harpswell, Maine

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In Bailey Island in Casco Bay, this 1896 shingled five-bedroom has a beach and ocean frontage. The updated cottage’s wraparound front porch opens to a living area with exposed rafters, wood floors, a stone fireplace, and shiplap walls; the kitchen includes an eat-in island and an apron sink.

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On the 1-acre lot are yards, gardens, a deck, and a shed for guests or projects. Portland is about an hour away. $2,500,000. Will and Ally Fuller, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (207) 560-7000

Darien, Conn

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Located about an hour from Manhattan, this updated colonial on a 1-plus-acre lot is in the Tokeneke community on the Long Island Sound. Built in 1947, the four-bedroom has picture windows framing water views, built-ins, a sleek white kitchen with a dining nook, and a sunroom with a bar.

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Also on the property are a pool, a one-bedroom guest cottage, a dock, a veggie garden, and a chicken coop. $5,895,000. Stacy Book, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 858-6309

Marshfield, Mass.

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The Treehouse at Wales Pond, a 2015 cedar-shingle modern four-bedroom home about 10 minutes from Humarock Beach, offers a vaulted great room anchored by a metal fireplace with glass panels. Its concrete floors are topped by a loft and skylight, and it includes a yoga studio with tatami mat floors.

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The nearly 3-acre lot has a pool, spa, yard, pizza oven, trails, and a pond that attracts local wildlife. $3,475,000. The Collective, Compass, (617) 807-0853.

Newport, R.I

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This condo is on the grounds of Beechbound, an 1880 waterfront estate, and is housed in the main Scottish-baronial-style mansion, designed by Peabody and Stearns. One of seven apartments, the three-bedroom sits above a mahogany-clad entry and has crown molding, a fireplace, alcove windows with water views, and a chef’s kitchen with a Viking stove.

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Shared spaces include a covered patio overlooking the harbor, a beach, and grounds originally designed by Frederick Law Olmstead. $2,950,000. Kate Kirby Greenman, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, (401) 848-6727.

Penobscot, Maine

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Wardwell Point, a relocated 1800s post-and-beam barn reassembled in 1992, is on the Bagaduce River roughly an hour south of Bangor. The five-bedroom features wide-plank reclaimed pine floors, a great room with a stone-and-brick fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen with heated terracotta hex tiles, and a cupola overlooking the water and woods.

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The approximately 18-acre property includes a patio, meadows, and shoreline. $2,375,000. Joseph Sortwell, LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate, (207) 706-6294.