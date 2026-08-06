Surprise billing: The hidden cost of consumer protection

Doctors get a boost from new law

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A concerned woman looks over her bills
No Surprises Act: A win for arbitrators
(Image credit: CreativeDJ / Getty Images)

A law aimed at curtailing surprise medical billing has been surprisingly lucrative for doctors, said Anna Wilde Mathews and Tom McGinty in The Wall Street Journal. Health-care providers were awarded nearly $15 billion last year from arbitrators called in to settle medical billing disputes, more than triple the amount in 2024. It’s an unintended result of the No Surprises Act, passed by Congress in 2020 in response to a surge of complaints from patients about “huge, unexpected bills from doctors who weren’t in their insurers’ networks.” Patients are no longer responsible for those bills, but their insurers now battle doctors in arbitration hearings “over how much they will pay.” Doctors are winning around 80% of the cases. Some insurance groups allege that the system is getting “gamed,” said Sarah Kliff in The New York Times. Seeing the favorable results, “a growing number of medical providers and billing firms have begun using it to obtain higher payments for scheduled procedures”—and then winning payments “that are 10 or hundreds of times as high as what insurance typically pays.”

The No Surprises Act has spared millions of Americans from unexpected medical costs, said Lisa Jarvis in Bloomberg. It “addressed a real problem many Americans regularly experienced.” Unfortunately, that great bipartisan achievement is getting abused, which means patients will start “paying the bill in other ways.” Several insurers, like UnitedHealthcare of New York, have already said that “costs associated with the dispute process accounted for a portion of its premium hike for next year,” which could be as high as 9%. “What began as an exercise in consumer protection” is instead becoming “another force pushing health care out of Americans’ reach.”

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