‘There are several reasons why we’re in this precarious situation’

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An empty doctor’s office with a computer on the wall.
It is ‘time for political leaders to spell out a strategy’ for healthcare
(Image credit: Deb Cohn-Orbach / UCG / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

‘Healthcare is more badly broken than political leaders admit’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.