Fed hikes key interest rate, drawing Trump ire

Fed policymakers are ‘implicitly’ undercutting the White House’s ‘insistence that inflation isn’t a concern’

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Traders On The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange As Fed Chair Warsh Holds New ConferenceA television station broadcasts Kevin Warsh, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaking after a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point and penciled in an additional hike later this year, steps aimed at containing inflation that will test Chairman Kevin Warsh&#039;s relationship with President Donald Trump. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Trump chose Kevin Warsh as Fed chair under the assumption that he would cut rates
(Image credit: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What happened

The Federal Reserve Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than three years. The unanimous vote to raise rates by a quarter-point, to about 3.9%, was “aimed at combating inflation brought on by spiraling oil prices and other factors,” including AI spending and tariffs, CNBC said. The “vast majority” of the Fed policymakers also “penciled in one more hike this year,” The Wall Street Journal said, “implicitly” undercutting “the White House’s insistence that inflation isn’t a concern.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  