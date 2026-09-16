FBI’s Patel defends easing bestiality ban in hiring

Director Kash Patel wants applicants who have engaged in prostitution and bestiality to be eligible for FBI employment

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on September 15
Patel testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 15
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  