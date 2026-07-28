Democrats start to panic and plan for MAGA midterm interference

With congressional control on the line, Chuck Schumer and company are starting to take Donald Trump’s threats to the electoral process seriously

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of agitated Donald Trump, with a row of ballot boxes scrolling past his face and obscuring his eyes.
Democrats are already pushing to safeguard local election infrastructure from potential federal interference
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has long flirted with dispatching federal forces to polling sites as part of a broader and oftentimes martial emphasis on election security. Now, with the 2026 midterms just months away and Democrats looking increasingly likely to make major (perhaps even chamber-flipping) gains in November, party figures are starting to take Trump’s threats seriously. As blue state attorneys general coordinate with one another and Senate Democrats convene high-level strategy sessions, is the party ready to face the White House’s increasingly brazen electoral saber-rattling?

‘War room’ preparations

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