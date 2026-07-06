How might Trump’s September GOP convention upend the midterms?

A just-announced ‘Trumpapalooza’ event in Dallas offers risks and rewards for Republicans worried over brutal electoral headwinds in the fall

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of Donald Trump at various rallies
Republicans prepare to rally in Dallas as the president seeks an electoral reboot with time running out before polls close in November
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Historically unpopular and facing potentially catastrophic midterm elections in November, President Donald Trump has thrown an electoral hand grenade into the campaign calendar. “Big news!” Trump said on Truth Social last week. “For the first time ever, the Republican Party will hold a midterm convention” in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 9-10. The event will be a “rally like none other!” As Trump tries to consolidate GOP strength ahead of a make-or-break election, Democrats see signs of desperation — and political opportunities.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  