Texas Senate race increasingly hinges on what it means to be a man

Republicans have made Democrat James Talarico’s masculinity a central issue in a contentious Texas Senate battle

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Illustrative collage of a muscular man next to an elephant, a hand slicing a steak, close-up of meat texture and a flexed arm
The question of ‘what makes a man?’ has newfound electoral significance in the Lone Star State.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

“Tofu Talarico.” “Six-Gender Jimmy.” “James Talafreako.” These are just some of the nicknames allies of Texas Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton have levied against his Democrat competitor, James Talarico.

Paxton himself attacked Talarico as being “too low-T for Texas” in a campaign ad that accuses his opponent of being a “threat to everything we hold dear.” Now, by deploying these aggressively gendered lines of attack against Talarico, Republicans have positioned dueling definitions of masculinity as a key issue in one of the most combative campaigns of this election year.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  