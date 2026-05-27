Texas GOP picks Paxton, putting seat, Senate in play

Democrats and President Donald Trump were both happy about Paxton’s victory

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrates Texas GOP Senate nomination
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrates Texas GOP Senate nomination
(Image credit: Amanda McCoy / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  