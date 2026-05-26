US strikes Iran amid talks of imminent peace deal

The U.S. “conducted self-defense strikes” even as President Donald Trump said a deal was being negotiated

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Iranians gather at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque to commemorate those killed in the US-Israeli wars
Iranians gather at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque to commemorate those killed in the US-Israeli wars
(Image credit: Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

What happened

The U.S. military on Monday night said it had “conducted self-defense strikes” on Iranian missile sites and “boats attempting to emplace mines,” interrupting a weekslong ceasefire after a weekend of positive signals about an imminent peace deal. Earlier, President Donald Trump said talks on ending the war were “proceeding nicely.” An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said a “large portion of the issues” had been resolved but no “agreement is on the verge of being signed.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  