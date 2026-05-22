GOP scraps ICE bill, Iran vote amid Trump tensions

The Senate also began a weeklong break as anger grew

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) talks to reporters after pausing ICE funding bill
Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) talks to reporters after pausing ICE funding bill
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

What happened

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) on Thursday abruptly adjourned the Senate for a weeklong break, scuttling plans to get a $72 billion filibuster-proof ICE–Border Patrol funding bill to President Donald Trump’s desk by a self-imposed June 1 deadline. The “most urgent reason for the delay” was the Senate GOP’s “boiling anger” over Trump’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, Semafor said. In another “striking setback that exposed fractures within the GOP,” The New York Times said, House GOP leaders canceled a vote to compel the end of the Iran war after it became clear it would pass.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  