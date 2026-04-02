GOP leaders unveil plan to end DHS shutdown

What happened

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) announced Wednesday they had reached a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security “on two parallel tracks: through the appropriations process and through the reconciliation process.” The tentative agreement resurrected a bipartisan Senate bill to end the seven-week DHS shutdown by funding all agencies except those carrying out President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Who said what

Johnson and Trump “had angrily rejected” Thune’s two-prong strategy last week, The New York Times said. But Trump “signaled a retreat was coming when he posted a demand” that Republicans send him a GOP-only bill to fund ICE and Border Patrol by June 1.



“Johnson and House conservatives” got a “sweetener” in the deal, CNN said: the “public promise for a second Trump megabill.” Using reconciliation to fund ICE could get Republicans to “unify behind new legislation,” The Washington Post said, “but it won’t be simple,” and the process is full of political pitfalls.

What next?

GOP leaders hope to push through the first bill “without any debate or formal vote” as early as this morning, the Times said. “Hard-right Republicans irate about the deal signaled they might not allow it to move quickly.”

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