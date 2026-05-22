DOJ drops tainted case against ICE protesters

The case was dropped amid apparent misconduct by prosecutors

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Protesters at the Broadview ICE facility on Sept. 19, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois
Protesters at the Broadview ICE facility on Sept. 19, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois
(Image credit: Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

What happened

A federal judge in Chicago on Thursday permanently dropped all charges against the four remaining “Broadview Six” anti-ICE demonstrators. U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros requested the controversial, high-profile case be dismissed after a “stunning hearing that revealed apparent misconduct” by his office’s prosecutors, the Chicago Sun-Times said. The “rare federal trial for misdemeanor charges” had been slated to start next week, CBS News said.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  