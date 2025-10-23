Plastic whistles emerge as Chicago’s tool to fight ICE
As federal agents continue raiding the city, communities have turned to noisemakers to create a warning system
As President Donald Trump continues to push a militarized occupation of Chicago in the name of the administration’s anti-immigration agenda, residents across the Windy City have seized upon a simple, cheap way to alert their community to impending immigration-related danger: metal and plastic whistles. Chicagoans have turned to small noisemakers as an easy way to share warnings and activate residents when federal agents are in the area. From well-attended “whistlemania” volunteer training events to free handouts in shops throughout the city, whistles are becoming the go-to tool to keep at-risk communities alert.
‘It’s our responsibility to watch out for each other’
Organizers in Chicago have been “sending out the tiny plastic alarm systems by the thousands” and are training activists with a “simple method” to use the noisemakers, said The Wall Street Journal. “Short bursts” to notify people that immigration agents are “in the area,” and “one sustained note” to announce an “imminent arrest.” The “dual purpose” of these actions is to signal to at-risk populations who could “get swept up in one of the raids to avoid the area” as well as to “attract citizens who want to act as observers” for any immigration arrests.
Activists regard the whistles as a means to “fight back against what many see as overly aggressive immigration arrests,” said Chicago Public Media. Whistle users claim that after sounding an alarm, immigration agents tend to “limit their time in a community or decrease their aggressiveness.” The idea came from local activist Teresa Magaña, who imported the whistle operation “after seeing a video of activists touting their effectiveness in L.A.” Since debuting in Chicago in August, whistles have been passed out by the thousands from “coffee shops to bars to adult stores” and at “whistlemania” events. At these, volunteers put together kits which include “‘Know Your Rights’ information, whistles and a zine with instructions on how to use them,” said the Chicago Tribune.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
“It’s our responsibility to watch out for each other,” said Logan Square whistlemania attendee Mike Delgado to Block Club Chicago. The next round of whistlemania events will likely be “held in the suburbs,” the outlet said.
A broader community safety effort
Although whistles are perhaps the most immediately noticeable element of the grassroots push to counter Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they are not Chicago activists’ only tool. Over the past several weeks of the Trump administration’s ongoing Chicago operations, many residents have launched “volunteer groups to monitor their neighborhoods for federal immigration agents,” sharing alerts across both social media and encrypted messaging apps when agents are spotted, said The New York Times. The city has a “growing number of volunteer groups” who work alongside lawyers, advocates, and activists “patrolling the streets of Chicago and its suburbs,” warning migrants of potential ICE raids, as well as “contacting family members of those detained and linking detained immigrants with legal services,” said NPR.
Despite the de-escalation reported by whistle activists, the Department of Homeland Security has downplayed the tactic and its effectiveness. “Agitators aren’t deterring or slowing down law enforcement — we will continue to enforce the rule of law and protect Americans,” said DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin to the Journal. Agents are “not afraid of loud noises and whistles.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Roofman: a ‘stranger than fiction’ tale
The Week Recommends Channing Tatum walks ‘effortlessly’ between comedy and tragedy
-
Political cartoons for October 23
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include Mike Johnson's pumpkin patch, great news for crypto scammers, and a suspicious white sheet
-
The UK-made Storm Shadow missiles Ukraine is using in Russia
The Explainer Ukraine reportedly deployed the long-range British missiles this week, following a tense meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
-
Will California’s Proposition 50 kill gerrymandering reform?
Talking Points Or is opposing Trump the greater priority for voters?
-
‘The trickle of shutdowns could soon become a flood’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump demands millions from his administration
Speed Read The president has requested $230 million in compensation from the Justice Department for previous federal investigations
-
Bailouts: Why Trump is rescuing Argentina
Feature The White House approved a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina
-
Judge halts firings during government shutdown
Feature A federal judge blocked President Trump’s plan to cut jobs tied to “Democrat programs,” ruling that his administration violated layoff laws during the shutdown
-
Trump nominee in limbo after racist texts leak
Speed Read Paul Ingrassia lost Republican support following the exposure of past racist text messages
-
‘France may well be in store for a less than rocambolesque future’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump begins East Wing demolition for ballroom
speed read The president’s new construction will cost $250 million