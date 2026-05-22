Could Trump’s Paxton endorsement split the Texas GOP and turn the Lone Star State blue?

One of the most contentious Republican feuds in modern electoral history just got a little more intense

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of Ken Paxton and the outline of Texas, split in half
With Trump finally in his corner, can Ken Paxton keep Texas a reliably Republican stronghold?
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

After months of stoking speculation over which Republican he would endorse in the contentious Texas Senate primary runoff race, President Donald Trump on Wednesday finally made his choice between Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. But by throwing his political heft behind Paxton, a candidate whose skeleton-filled closet risks turning off general election voters, Trump may have instigated a major GOP schism in a reliably red state.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  