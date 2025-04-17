Why the GOP is nervous about Ken Paxton's Senate run

A MAGA-establishment battle with John Cornyn will be costly

Ken Paxton is pictured at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Paxton's new campaign is 'becoming a major headache for Republicans'
Joel Mathis
By
published

Sen. John Cornyn has long been a reliable conservative in Congress. But that may not be enough to get the Texas Republican reelected. He now faces a primary challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a battle between the old-guard GOP establishment and the party's ascendant MAGA wing.

The Cornyn-Paxton primary fight is a "proxy war" in the GOP, said Axios. "Top MAGA luminaries" are skeptical of Cornyn because of his pro-Ukraine stance and work on a bipartisan gun bill after the 2022 Uvalde school massacre. The senator is the "epitome of the establishment," said Steve Bannon, an ally of President Donald Trump, to Axios. Paxton, meanwhile, carries a reputation as a "pro-Donald Trump knife fighter," said Axios. His candidacy is a "warning shot," said MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk on his eponymous radio show.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

