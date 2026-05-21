‘The government has made counternarcotics a central priority’

‘Why Mexico’s cartels are so hard to defeat’

David Mora at Foreign Affairs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum “has revamped the government’s campaign against criminal organizations,” says David Mora. This is “emblematic of Mexico’s standing in the fight against organized crime,” as “two decades of a military-led ‘war on drugs’ have brought the country no closer to peace.” Sheinbaum is “now trying to strike a difficult balance, still relying on the military as the state’s most effective bulwark against criminal groups but also strengthening the intelligence and investigative bodies.”

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‘iPads in kindergarten? No wonder our kids are falling behind.’

Nicole Russell at USA Today

Some “technology use in schools makes sense, but increasingly, schools seem overly dependent on it to teach subjects that can easily be taught — and learned — without a tablet,” says Nicole Russell. Educational decline “began around 2013,” and “not coincidentally, that’s roughly when iPads began making their way into classrooms.” Technology “isn’t the only reason students are falling behind, but it’s clearly playing a major role.” Technology “should be a tool that supports education, not the foundation.”

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‘MAGA still loves Trump. What does that mean for November?’

Anita Chabria at the Los Angeles Times

America “voted in primary elections and the big winner was President Trump,” as “his enemies — and by that I mean anyone who has ever done anything other than grovel — were defeated in elections across the country,” says Anita Chabria. Is it “now crystal clear that it is a party that will follow its leader, no matter the consequence — even personal ruin?” If Trump “wields this much power over his base, what does it mean for the November general election?”

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‘How an anti-immigrant and antisemitic conspiracy theory became US policy’

Luis F. Carrasco at The Philadelphia Inquirer

The “‘great replacement theory’ posits that a shady cabal of elites (read: Jews) is plotting to flood Western countries with immigrants, effectively ‘replacing’ the native (read: white) population,” says Luis F. Carrasco. That “this anti-immigrant and antisemitic conspiracy theory now undergirds U.S. policy is chilling and should never be normalized.” For “people who may have reasonable objections to unchecked immigration,” the U.S. is “very far from economic or law-and-order arguments here,” and “dangerously so.”

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