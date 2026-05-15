‘Each feminist advance in American public life has prompted an equally strong backlash’

‘The men who want women to be quiet’

Helen Lewis at The Atlantic

Pastor Doug Wilson is a “prominent voice in what is sometimes called ‘masculinism’: a movement to fight back against the advances of feminism and reassert the primacy of men,” says Helen Lewis. “Woman-bashing plays well on social media and sells lots of ads,” but this “isn’t just a movement of grifters exploiting a quirk.” In the “past decade, one of the New Right’s major challenges has been to retrofit a consistent ideology onto the electoral power of Donald Trump.”

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‘Cut off Hong Kong’s support for Iran’

Mark Clifford at The Wall Street Journal

The U.S. “imposed sanctions on four Hong Kong oil-trading companies,” which “tells Beijing that Washington is serious about shutting down Iranian oil sales and the much-needed cash they provide Tehran,” says Mark Clifford. The “same attributes that made Hong Kong an attractive place for business under British colonial rule now make it a hub for terror financing.” If the U.S. “wants to halt the flow of cash to the Iranian regime, Hong Kong is an excellent place to start.”

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‘Forty years after Chernobyl, war threatens a new nuclear disaster in Ukraine’

Daniel Hryhorczuk at the Chicago Tribune

Russia’s “war on Ukraine has increased the risk of another nuclear power plant disaster” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, says Daniel Hryhorczuk. Ukrainian “plant operators are working under stressful occupation conditions,” and in a “worst-case scenario, a prolonged loss of power would lead to a Fukushima-like accident releasing a plume of radiation.” The “safety systems at nuclear power plants are not designed for war,“ and “nuclear power plant catastrophes are not just local events.”

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‘Who decides what greatness tastes like?’

Vikas Khanna at Time

A “gastronomic hierarchy has emerged, with some traditions seen as refined while others are labeled ‘ethnic,’” says Vikas Khanna. Global “culinary standards have evolved within specific histories,” elevating “technique, precision and consistency, and for that, they deserve respect.” But “they do not always capture cuisines shaped by memory and lived experience.” Cuisines “like Indian food are layered, diverse and deeply rooted in context.” To “measure them through a single lens risks missing what makes them meaningful.”

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