Detainee deaths in DHS custody hit record high

Migrant deaths at Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency detention centers have skyrocketed, prompting renewed scrutiny of the White House’s deportation agenda.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

a detainee waves to protestors from a shadowy window. barbed wire surrounds the frame
Detainees at ICE’s Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey, wave to protesters outside
(Image credit: Selcuk Acar / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Migrant deaths in federal custody hit an all-time high this year, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) executes President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies across the nation. Between October 2025 — when the federal fiscal year begins — and April 2026, at least 29 people died in DHS custody according to government data, “already surpassing 2004’s toll of 28, the previous record,” said NPR.

Suicides in particular have exploded at an “alarming” rate, said The Associated Press. With tens of thousands of migrants still concentrated in DHS camps across the country, mortality rates have become a regular feature of the agency’s current tenure.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  