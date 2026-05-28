DOJ reportedly investigating Trump accuser Carroll

Carroll previously won nearly $90 million in civil judgments against Trump

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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E. Jean Carroll outside court during Donald Trump&#039;s appeal of her defamation win
E. Jean Carroll outside court during Donald Trump's appeal of her defamation win
(Image credit: Leonardo Munoz / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the magazine columnist who won $88.3 million in civil judgments against President Donald Trump after federal juries found he sexually abused her and defamed her by lying about the assault, CNN and other news organizations reported Wednesday. The investigation reportedly centers on whether Carroll committed perjury in a 2022 deposition when she said her lawsuit received no outside funding.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  