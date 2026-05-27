Trump declares himself healthy after latest exam

The president spent more than three hours at Walter Reed Medical Center

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance mark Memorial Day
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance mark Memorial Day
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Tuesday spent more than three hours at Walter Reed Medical Center for his fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since returning to office last year. The White House did not release any details of the exam, but “everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump, who turns 80 next month, said on social media.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  