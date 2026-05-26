‘These cats pose a conundrum’

‘America long ago solved its dog problem. But what about the cats?’

Bruce M. Beehler at The Washington Post

Cats are a “mass killer of North America’s native birds and mammals,” but “for anyone who cares about both cats and wildlife,” the “free-ranging felines raise tricky policy issues,” says Bruce M. Beehler. The “answer for house cats is clear: treat them like dogs.” The “more difficult challenge is unowned cats,” which “should be captured, vaccinated, neutered and either put up for adoption or relocated.” Even “with a more aggressive approach, a return to balance will take years.”

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‘Trump’s monument to nothing now a Memorial Day insult’

The Boston Globe editorial board

The “once unbroken vista across the Potomac River leading to Arlington National Cemetery” is now “something of a construction zone — as plans proceed apace for President Trump’s triumphal arch on Memorial Circle,” says The Boston Globe editorial board. The arch “will stand in the way of a president more obsessed with monuments than with honoring the fallen service members.” Could “there be a more stark contrast to the row upon row of simple white gravestones?”

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‘Long shot’

Aymann Ismail at Slate

The “stigma among Black women in particular about owning a firearm” comes “from a lack of awareness, but also an apparent systemic effort to keep guns out of the hands of Black and brown people,” says Aymann Ismail. Though “many gun stores and ranges have made recent strides in increasing the diversity of their staff, some ranges can feel intimidating when you don’t see someone who looks like you.” As the “debate gains more traction, much of it still unfolds at the margins.”

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‘Europe is slowly getting ready to ditch America’

Luke McGee at Foreign Policy

In his “second term, Trump had a real opportunity to shape the world in his image and restore the United States’ place as the undisputed leader of the free world,” says Luke McGee. But he “has continued to lash out at allies,” and “Europeans are responding in kind.” Europe “cannot replace the security infrastructure provided by Washington overnight,” but it “can slowly move away from U.S. overreliance by making long-term decisions that return strategic sovereignty to Europe.”

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