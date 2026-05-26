US senator gassed by ICE at detention center protest

Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) was caught in the protests outside the facility

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) tries to broker peace at Delaney Hall immigration facility
Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) tries to broker peace at Delaney Hall immigration facility
(Image credit: Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)

What happened

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) and other lawmakers on Monday joined a protest outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, where detainees are on hunger strike amid complaints of rotten food and inadequate medical care. The Trump administration’s denial of a request for access to the facility raised “serious questions about what they are trying to hide from public view,” Sherrill said in a statement. Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), who did gain access, was caught in a cloud of tear gas and pepper spray fired by ICE agents in an armored vehicle outside the facility.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  