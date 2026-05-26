Pope tackles AI in encyclical celebrating humanity

AI “must be at the service of all, and of the common good,” the pope said

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Pope Leo XIV presents encyclical on AI
Pope Leo XIV presents encyclical on AI
(Image credit: Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Pope Leo XIV on Monday released his first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas” (“Magnificent Humanity”), making a practical and moral case for “safeguarding the human person in the time of artificial intelligence.” AI “needs to be disarmed” as “an instrument of domination, exclusion and death,” the pope told a packed hall at the Vatican. “It must be at the service of all, and of the common good.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  