Who’s afraid of AI?

The economic, political and technical implications of the AI future are becoming clearer. Time to act

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Conceptual image of an AI cluster with devil horns and tail t
The AI industry’s claims that it will improve people’s lives are being challenged
(Image credit: J Studios / Getty Images)

“The only thing growing faster than the artificial-intelligence industry may be Americans’ negative feelings about it” – as Eric Schmidt discovered last week, said The Wall Street Journal. When the former Google boss dared to outline the coming “technological transformation” at a University of Arizona graduation ceremony, he was met with “a chorus of boos”.

He wasn’t the first. Everywhere you look, the AI industry’s claims that it will improve people’s lives are being challenged. “Consumers resent energy-price jumps exacerbated by the spread of data centres. Workers fear widespread job losses. Parents worry about AI undermining education and harming children’s mental health.” The “wave of anger” has brought protests, swayed election results and spurred isolated acts of violence. The mood hasn’t been helped by the industry’s tendency to dismiss these worries as the petty concerns of what one executive recently described as “cave people”.

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