Erdogan’s Turkey: descending into one-man rule?

The president’s campaigns against popular rivals have solidified his grip on power, but risky political moves could backfire

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Turkey President Erdogan giving address
Erdogan has been president of Turkey since 2014
(Image credit: Mehmet Ali Ozcan / Anadolu / Getty Images)

How Kemal Atatürk – founder of modern Turkey, the man who transformed the decrepit Ottoman monarchy into a modern secular republic – must be “turning in his grave”, said Jonas Roth in Neue Zürcher Zeitung (Zurich).

Last week, Turkish riot police stormed the headquarters of the CHP, the social democratic party Atatürk set up in 1923, to flush out the party’s current leader, Özgür Özel. For three days, Özel and a group of party officials had barricaded themselves inside the building in protest at a highly controversial court ruling that had just ordered Özel to stand down, claiming there had been voting irregularities at the CHP party congress that elected him leader in 2023.

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