Hungary moves to block Orbán return to power

Orbán had served as Hungary’s leader for over a decade

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Lawmakers react in the main hall of the Parliament building in Budapest
Lawmakers react in the main hall of the Parliament building in Budapest
(Image credit: Attila Kisbenedek / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

Hungary’s parliament on Monday approved a constitutional amendment barring prime ministers from serving more than eight years in office. The amendment, which passed 135 to 50, was “written to apply retroactively,” effectively blocking former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán from returning to power, Politico said.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  