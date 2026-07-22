Why Nicaragua’s president is scrapping elections

Daniel Ortega’s regime ‘evidently afraid’ that democracy could ‘create the conditions for dissent to manifest and threaten their grip on power’

By
Published
Photo composite illustration of Daniel Ortega, a map of Nicaragua, crowds of anti-government protestors and riot police
In power for almost 20 years, Daniel Ortega has turned Nicaragua into an ‘authoritarian state’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Nicaragua will stop holding elections in a bid to prevent foreign-backed interference, the country’s long-standing president Daniel Ortega has announced.

In a speech to commemorate the Sandinista revolution, which overthrew the US-backed Anastasio ⁠Somoza dictatorship in 1979, the 80-year-old strongman leader declared “the days when parties backed by the Yankees and the Somocistas would return to power are over – never again”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
The Week UK