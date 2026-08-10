4 hidden costs retirees forget to budget for

The message is clear that you should be saving for retirement. What may be less clear: what, exactly, you are saving for. There are the obvious costs most retirees can predict, such as continued basic life expenses, or some they will even look forward to, like the expense of additional travel and time spent on hobbies.

Then there are costs that retirees often end up overlooking when they are meting out their retirement account balance. These can inevitably end up complicating what seemed like a smart retirement plan. Here are some of the most common hidden costs to look out for.

1. Out-of-pocket healthcare costs

Most retirees are aware that healthcare costs are a reality of aging. What can fly under their radar, however, is just how rapidly healthcare costs can rise and how much they may have to pay out of pocket.

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“Once you retire, you’ll still be responsible for premiums, deductibles, copays and services that Medicare doesn’t fully cover, like dental, vision and hearing,” said GOBankingRates . Not to mention “long-term care or extended rehabilitation after a surgery or illness.”

A surprising or devastating health event can easily throw a wrench into things. “Without insurance and depending on the severity, unexpected medical costs can range from $20,000 for a two-night hospital stay to $100,000 or more for longer stays and critical conditions,” said certified financial planner Jeffrey Stouffer to Kiplinger .

2. Taxes

When you are working, taxes are often automatically deducted from your paycheck, which means you do not have to think about them when budgeting. That is not the case in retirement. Nor do you get to skip out on taxes in your golden years because you are no longer bringing in a regular paycheck.

The reality is, “distributions from traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and 401(k)s are taxed as ordinary income,” and “depending on your combined income, up to 85% of your Social Security benefits may be taxable,” said Citizens Bank . You may also end up owing taxes on any income from investments or pensions, not to mention property taxes if you own your home.

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3. Rising insurance premiums

Even if you have a line item in your budget for home and auto insurance, that may soon become obsolete as premiums continue to go up. “While overall inflation has hovered between 2% and 3% in recent years, home insurance rates surged by 11% in 2023 and 11.4% in 2024, according to a July 2025 LendingTree analysis,” said AARP . Further, “federal data shows motor vehicle insurance premiums have risen at double or triple the overall inflation rate for most of 2025.” Retirees may therefore end up paying a lot more than they initially expected over time.

4. Inflation

While you may hear a lot about inflation on the news, “retirees routinely cite inflation as one of the most surprising ongoing costs in retirement,” said Kiplinger. It can creep into just about everything, from groceries to utilities to housing. “Even at a moderate historical average of around 3% per year, the cost of essentials” can “more than double over a 25-year retirement,” said Citizens Bank.