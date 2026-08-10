4 hidden costs retirees forget to budget for

Unexpected healthcare costs, taxes and more

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a senior woman in an electric scooter pulling a large piggy bank on a skateboard behind her
You do not get to skip out on taxes just because you are no longer bringing in a regular paycheck
(Image credit: Malte Mueller / Getty Images)

The message is clear that you should be saving for retirement. What may be less clear: what, exactly, you are saving for. There are the obvious costs most retirees can predict, such as continued basic life expenses, or some they will even look forward to, like the expense of additional travel and time spent on hobbies.

Then there are costs that retirees often end up overlooking when they are meting out their retirement account balance. These can inevitably end up complicating what seemed like a smart retirement plan. Here are some of the most common hidden costs to look out for.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 