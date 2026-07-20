Should you pay off your mortgage before retiring?

Even if the peace of mind a paid-off mortgage offers sounds appealing, it is not necessarily the right move financially

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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There are many financial factors to balance when making decisions ahead of retirement
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In an ideal world, you would enter your golden years debt-free. By erasing what is usually among the biggest debts anyone has, your mortgage, you would undoubtedly make the math on your monthly retirement budget much easier. But whether or not paying down that debt is feasible to do — let alone the most financially responsible move to make — is a whole other question.

The answer will depend on the specifics of your financial situation and mortgage loan. After all, the “right answer for a homeowner carrying a 2.875% mortgage, a solid brokerage account and a reliable pension looks very different from the one facing someone with a 6.5% loan heading into heavy IRA withdrawals,” said Kiplinger.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 