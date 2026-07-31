Does a smart thermostat offer meaningful energy savings?

These devices can cut down on energy usage and increase efficiency

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The hand of a man using a mobile phone with a home app to control his living room smart thermostat
The biggest savings are seen by homeowners who leave their thermostat at the same temperature around the clock
(Image credit: Saklakova / Getty Images)

Summertime heat can bring sky-high electric bills, which may have you searching for new savings opportunities. Solutions can range from the low-cost option of increasing the temperature by a few degrees to the high-cost solution of installing an entirely new cooling system. A middle-of-the-road option that may be worth exploring? Upgrading to a smart thermostat.

These devices make it easy to set your system on your schedule, so you are not running it unnecessarily when you are at the office or away on vacation. Some are even more advanced, automatically detecting your absence and switching over to a more energy-friendly mode. While these shifts can cut down on usage and increase efficiency, calculating the actual electric bill savings you will see is not necessarily clear-cut.

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