How much does Trump’s anti-clean energy crusade cost?

The president promised to cut electric bills in half. They are going up.

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a giant Donald Trump attacking a bank of wind turbines
Trump promised to slash energy bills but his policies are ‘doing the opposite’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

The Trump administration has been on a crusade against clean energy, and the costs are adding up. The White House has spent billions to steer energy companies away from wind power while simultaneously increasing coal subsidies. U.S. taxpayers, meanwhile, are dealing with ever-rising electricity bills and gas prices. Critics say something has to give.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 