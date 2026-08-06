How worried should we be about rogue AI agents?

As frontier models commit their ‘first felony’, fears mount about AI’s ‘unchecked proliferation’

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Illustration of a robot hand pushing open a prison cell door
AI models are committing ‘cybercrimes a human would be strongly punished for’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock)

AI models going rogue and hacking the internet? That’s “the stuff of science fiction”, said The New York Times’ Katrin Bennhold. “Or at least it was until recently.”

The UK’s AI Security Institute announced on Tuesday that two AI agents it was evaluating – one powered by Anthropic’s Mythos 5 and the other by OpenAI’s GPT 5.6 Sol – had taken “sustained, unsanctioned action directed at real people and organisations”. In the most serious incident, the Mythos 5 agent created “fake online identities”, tried to deceive a software engineer, and attempted “to insert malicious code into a open-source project”.

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