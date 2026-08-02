Rogue AI: a step closer to doomsday?

New hacking attack revealed to be an OpenAI AI agent test ‘gone badly wrong’

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Sam Altman stands with his arms crossed
Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, admitted that one of its tests had gone badly wrong
(Image credit: Florian Gaertner / Photothek / Getty Images)

Have we already lost control of AI, asked Danny Fortson in The Sunday Times. On 11 July, an entirely new kind of hacking attack was launched at Hugging Face, an online platform that houses a library of AI code and datasets. The attack, which clearly used AI agents, “advanced at frightening speed and scale”, executing tens of thousands of actions so as to break into the company’s system.

‘Considerable skill and persistence’

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