AI has passed the Turing test

The systems can imitate humans

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of the Tin Man with reCAPTCHA speech bubbles
LLMs can be instructed to adopt a persona mimicking a human
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence systems can now convince you they are human. Two large language models have passed the Turing test, which determines if a machine can “show the same intelligence as a human being,” said The Independent. This significant development in AI is troubling, as anthropomorphizing LLMs can lead to deception and raise questions about what’s real and what isn’t.

Man or machine

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  