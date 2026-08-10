OpenAI’s summer camp for influencers backfires

Critics lashed out at the artificial intelligence lab for its ‘tone deaf’ brand trip

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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outside Open AI headquarters, demonstrators hold anti-Ai signs
Protests outside of OpenAI headquarters earlier this summer highlighted the company’s woes
(Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images)

Since videos of OpenAI’s first brand trip hosting business and tech influencers hit social media timelines, the backlash has been swift. Already facing scrutiny on multiple fronts, the company has likely seen any hope that this move would boost its reputation dashed.

OpenAI misses the mark

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 