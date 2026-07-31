Anthropic’s Claude AI hacked other firms during tests, company says

The hacking occurred during at least three separate incidents

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Branding at the entrance to Anthropic PBC&#039;s Code with Claude developer conference in London, UK
Branding at the entrance to Anthropic PBC’s Code with Claude developer conference
(Image credit: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What happened

AI company Anthropic has discovered three separate incidents in which its Claude model accessed the internet and hacked into other organizations’ systems without Anthropic’s knowledge, the company said Thursday. The security breaches, which happened during testing, follow the recent revelation that competitor OpenAI’s technology had hacked into AI platform Hugging Face.

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