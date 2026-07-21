Why AI behaves differently in different languages

Study finds Claude in Arabic uses more ‘polite phrasing’ and showed ‘greater warmth’ than other language models

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AI languages
Anthropic's study of its own AI tool Claude found that Dutch responses showed a more 'honest appraisal of potential shortcomings'
(Image credit: Malte Mueller / Getty Images)

A recent study conducted by Anthropic, the creator of Claude, analysed the AI chatbot’s responses across different languages. It found that if you want a friendlier tone, you may want to switch your language settings.

Results may vary

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