An eye implant that can restore vision has been approved

It can help treat geographic atrophy

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustrative and photo collage of eyes, glasses, circuits and patterns evocative of light waves.
The PRIMA implant is a ‘cochlear implant for vision’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

People might soon have a lot more to see. A retinal implant that can restore vision degraded by age has been approved for use in Europe and could soon be available in the U.S. Researchers are also evaluating the applicability of the implant for other eye conditions.

So much to see

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  