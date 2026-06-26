A copper drug could boost memory in Alzheimer’s patients

It clears out toxic proteins in the brain that cause memory loss

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of a brain scan, microglia cells, and copper discs
Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disorder that gradually degrades a person’s cognitive and memory functions, may have a new treatment on the horizon. A copper-based drug has been found to improve long-term memory in mice. While not yet tested on humans, researchers are hopeful that the compound could extend the capabilities of those with the disease.

Clearing out

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  