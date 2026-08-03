Artificial sweeteners might make you lose your memory

A new study found a 62% faster loss of cognitive decline among those using sweeteners

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a woman drinking diet soda as her mind dissolves into plumes of smoke
For now, the research proves only a correlation, not causation
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

While the jury is still out on whether diet and zero-sugar drinks are really better for your health than sugary sodas, a recent study has found that the artificial sweeteners they use may have one very unintended side effect: memory loss, particularly among younger consumers. But even though the study found a significant link between artificial sweeteners and memory issues, experts say this is still only a correlation, not causation.

What did the study find?

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