Big Tobacco may have jump-started the ultraprocessed food industry

Cigarettes and food have the same marketing team

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of a cigarette packet containing hot dogs
Ultraprocessed food additives were designed to make them more addicting
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

If you have ever felt like you couldn’t stop eating your favorite sweet treats and savory snacks, that’s by design. The tobacco industry had a heavy hand in the growth of ultraprocessed food in the U.S. And despite no longer being involved, its marketing tricks have remained.

A new addiction

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  