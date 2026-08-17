Stuck ships in the Strait of Hormuz could be a marine superspreader threat

Idle ships are a microbes’ playground

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of barnacles on a ship&#039;s hull, marine algae under magnification, and a crusty anchor chain and a map of the Strait of Hormuz
Ships in the Strait of Hormuz have had months of microbe growth
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

There’s trouble brewing in the water. The ongoing war with Iran has stranded more than 1,500 ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, since February. While closure of the strait has led to severe economic consequences, there is also a burgeoning ecological crisis. Invasive species growing on the hulls of the trapped ships could soon voyage across the globe.

Ships, wrecked

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  