Will Yemen’s Houthis open new front in Middle East conflict?

Closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait could add a new ‘layer of complexity’ to hostilities

By
Published
Photo composite illustration of Houthi supporters protesting in Yemen, transport vessels in the Middle East, and a map of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
The Bab al-Mandab Strait is one of the most significant chokepoints in international shipping
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia has announced it is closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait to Saudi ships, in a “maritime embargo” that could further disrupt global energy supplies. The strait, a “strategic gateway” linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, is “one of the world’s most important oil transit routes”, said US-funded Arabic news service Alhurra. And, in recent days, Iran has reportedly been calling on the Houthis to block the strait to all oil tanker traffic passing through it.

Closing off the Bab al-Mandab “chokepoint” on the sea path many oil tankers are now taking to avoid the Strait of Hormuz could seriously “squeeze the global economy” and “add another layer of complexity” to the Middle East conflict, said The Wall Street Journal.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Explore More