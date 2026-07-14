Oil prices jump as US renews Iran strikes

The price of oil spiked nearly 10% on Monday

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This image released by U.S. Central Command shows an explosion at Bandar Abbas Naval Base in Iran
This image released by U.S. Central Command shows an explosion at Bandar Abbas Naval Base in Iran
(Image credit: U.S. Central Command / AP)

What happened

The price of oil has jumped nearly 10% following renewed violence in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures climbed to $83 a barrel Monday, marking the “largest daily percentage gain since May 2020,” The Wall Street Journal said. The U.S. military launched its third straight night of attacks against Iran Monday night; Iran responded by striking two United Arab Emirates tankers.

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Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.