What has caused Spain's migrant crisis to flare up?

Tempers are running hot among EU members as thousands of migrants forced their way into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta

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Illustration of migrants crossing into Spanish Ceuta
Migrants in the sea surrounding the Spanish enclave of Ceuta
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Europe is braced for more explosive debate over immigration and open borders after an estimated 49,000 migrants crossed into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco in the past 24 hours via land and sea.

Italy’s most senior politicians have called for Spain to be kicked out of Europe’s Schengen zone, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on X that she was “prepared to take action – including extraordinary measures – to defend our borders and ensure citizens’ safety”. Spain’s Interior Ministry blamed human trafficking networks for encouraging the latest crossings, saying criminal organisations had exploited a recent Supreme Court ruling to lure more migrants, particularly young people, into attempting the journey.

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