Anti-immigration sentiment in South Africa reaches a fever pitch

A movement has given migrants until June 30 to leave

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Anti-immigration protesters march against migrants in South Africa.
‘Anti-immigrant protesters, many brandishing sticks, have been marching through the streets’ in South Africa
(Image credit: Marco Longari / AFP / Getty Images)

Xenophobia has enveloped South Africa for years, and now a rising tide of anti-immigration views in the country has boiled over. Amid rising protests, a slew of anti-immigration groups have called for all undocumented migrants to leave South Africa by the end of June. Though it’s unclear what happens after this date, many in the country are concerned.

‘All of them are now under threat’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.