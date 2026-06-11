Why Switzerland might cap its population at 10M

The anti-immigration measure comes amid cost and crime concerns

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of the Swiss flag, its crosses forming a fence. It is topped by razor wire.
Business leaders say a population cap would damage the Swiss economy
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Swiss voters will decide this month whether to limit the country’s population to 10 million people. Critics say the anti-immigration measure could upend Switzerland’s economy.

The June 14 referendum has been “likened to a ‘Swiss Brexit,’” said Reuters. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party asserts that migration-driven population growth is “driving up rents and crime,” as well as pushing roads and other local infrastructure “to the limits.” They are selling the measure as a “sustainability initiative.” But opponents from the business community fear the measure would “limit Switzerland’s access to skilled labor and damage relations with the European Union.”

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 